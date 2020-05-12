Employers Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 291,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.26.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.