Employers Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

