Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 27,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

NYSE MDT traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. 4,356,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

