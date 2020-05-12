Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,355,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

