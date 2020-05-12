Employers Holdings Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 70,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,127,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,930,000 after acquiring an additional 159,010 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 196,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 93,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 394,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 184,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

