Employers Holdings Inc. Has $386,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 632,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 130,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 708,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,216. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

