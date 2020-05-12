Employers Holdings Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $8.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.57. 113,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

