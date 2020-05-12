Employers Holdings Inc. Has $473,000 Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,136,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,273,000 after purchasing an additional 328,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $747,888,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.02. 12,442,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,203. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

