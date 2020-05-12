Employers Holdings Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 188,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.