Employers Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $9.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.00. The stock had a trading volume of 404,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.97. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

