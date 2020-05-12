Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,805 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $183.06. 84,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

