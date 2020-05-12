Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.26. 1,062,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,812. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.64 and its 200-day moving average is $226.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

