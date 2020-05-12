Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 541,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

