Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,649,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.