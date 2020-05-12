Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,298,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.81. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

