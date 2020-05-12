Employers Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

DUK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. 488,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,904. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

