Employers Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,995,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

