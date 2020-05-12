Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 40,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 105,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

