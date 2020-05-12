Enerflex Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,441. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$18.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17. The stock has a market cap of $529.11 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$365.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. Analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

