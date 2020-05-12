EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429,254 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 6.88% of EnLink Midstream worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,792. The stock has a market cap of $859.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.61. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.