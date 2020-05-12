Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 187,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

