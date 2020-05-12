Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 416.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.8%.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 5,449,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,001. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

