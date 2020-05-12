Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,416 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,132. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day moving average of $254.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

