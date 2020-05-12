Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 359 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.68. The stock had a trading volume of 595,429 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.11.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

