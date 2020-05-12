Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.29. 65,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

