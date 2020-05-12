Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 615 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 3,296,812 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

