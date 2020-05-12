Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $3,001,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,836,450. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

