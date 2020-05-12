Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.