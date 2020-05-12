Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 143,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 222,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,336. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.26.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.