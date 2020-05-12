Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,880. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

