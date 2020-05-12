Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 6,691,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of -74.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

