Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.51. 2,603,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

