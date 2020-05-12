Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. 7,552,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

