Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 234.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $557.24. 438,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

