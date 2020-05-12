Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

