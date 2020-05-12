Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.21. 2,895,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,608,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

