Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 104,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 47,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.