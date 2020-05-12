Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 193.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

