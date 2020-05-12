Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,402,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,921,744. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.