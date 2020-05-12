Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $251.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.