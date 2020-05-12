Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,660.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

