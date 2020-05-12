Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 198.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.05. 228,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

