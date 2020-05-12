Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $13,175,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. 550,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

