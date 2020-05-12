Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.04. 2,290,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,247. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

