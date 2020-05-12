Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

