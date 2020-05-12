Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 569,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.21. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 488,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,318,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,724,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

