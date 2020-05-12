Exelon Co. (EXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the energy giant on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE:EXC opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

