EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $291.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.85. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.