Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 9,341 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.66. 14,127,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,938,404. The company has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

