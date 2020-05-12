Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $10,566,068. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $678.00. The stock had a trading volume of 558,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,286. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $639.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.33. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.88.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

